Watch: Shudder’s ‘The Core’ Asks a Criminologist What Horror Movies Get Wrong About Murder

Shudder has been doing groovy things for horror fans since it launched back in 2015, providing a steady streaming catalogue of horror classics and hidden gems, and recently the service has upped the ante with a big push into original programming. One of their most recent debuts is a particularly cool addition, the genre filmmaking talk series The Core, which gives horror hounds and inside look at how their favorite films get made.

Keating is joined by expert guests and industry insiders each week to explore all manner of horror happenings, from FX secrets like how to do a head explosion, good vomit, or a convincing severed penis (peep episode 3 with the Soska sisters for that particularly gruesome tutorial), to in-depth explorations of the psychology of fear, featuring guests like Flying Lotus, American Psycho’s Mary Harron, The Soska Sisters, Simon Barrett. In the second episode, Keating chats with criminologist Dr. Bill Sanders about what horror movies get wrong about murder and what you should actually be afraid of in real life. Check it out in the clip below and for more, be sure to read Aubrey’s interview with Keating.

