‘The Craft’ Reboot: Cast Revealed for Blumhouse’s Witchy New Movie

We now know who will be leading The Craft reboot when the film rolls around. We learned this past March that Blumhouse Productions was teaming with Sony Pictures to create a new version of The Craft, and casting is now underway with the full lead ensemble revealed. Previously announced Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale) will be joined by Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose), with the quartet playing the witches at the center of the story, per Deadline.

The new film is described as a reimagining of the 1996 film that starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, and Rachel True and revolved around a group of outcast teen Catholic prep school students who practice witchcraft on the side.

Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid) is writing and directing the new film, which also has the original film’s director Andrew Fleming executive producing alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment.

While Blumhouse has found great success with original films like Get Out, Paranormal Activity, and this year’s somehow underrated Us, the studio is now branching further out into franchise filmmaking—albeit in its own way. Last year’s stripped down Halloween sequel gave birth to two additional sequels that are in production now, and Blumhouse’s take on The Invisible Man just wrapped for Universal Pictures. With The Craft, the studio no doubt hopes to reimagine a beloved film in a way the brings something fresh to the material.

The next major release for Blumhouse is the Black Christmas remake, which is due to arrive in December courtesy of Universal.