‘The Conjuring’ Universe Grows with ‘The Crooked Man’ Spinoff

Yet another spinoff of The Conjuring franchise has been put into development. Filmmaker James Wan’s 2013 horror film scored wildly positive reviews and set him on a path to go and direct films like Furious 7 and the now-filming Aquaman, but it also spawned a franchise. Wan returned to helm The Conjuring 2, but New Line Cinema produced a spinoff of the first film called Annabelle in 2014, with a sequel to that film called Annabelle: Creation hitting theaters later this year. Then The Conjuring 2 warranted its own spinoff, The Nun, which hits theaters in 2018, and now a second spinoff from The Conjuring 2 is in the works.

Per THR, Mike Van Waes has been hired to pen the script for The Crooked Man based on a story by Wan. The character first appeared in The Conjuring 2 during a pretty terrifying sequence involving a zoetrope toy. The character is based on an English nursery rhyme, but made for a memorable horror figure in the context of The Conjuring 2.

It’ll be interesting to see how The Crooked Man is fleshed out as a full feature film. The Nun is based on the main villain of The Conjuring 2, but the nun character wasn’t even added to the film until post-production—Wan decided the original design for the antagonist wasn’t scary enough, and developed a new design and backstory for the nun.

No release date is yet set, but if we’re following the format of one Conjuring movie per year, The Crooked Man will likely hit theaters in 2019.