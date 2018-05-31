‘The Crow’ Reboot Plummets to Earth Yet Again; Corin Hardy and Jason Momoa Exit

0

At this point, the production problems plaguing The Crow reboot are bigger than any movie they could possibly make. The film has cycled through countless starts and directors, but it looked like it had finally settled on both a filmmaker and a star with Corin Hardy set to direct and Jason Momoa on board to lead the film about the resurrected vigilante. Back in March it got a release date slated for October 11, 2019, and it was set to start filming in Budapest in about five weeks.

And now it’s all imploded yet again. Deadline reports that both Hardy and Momoa formally withdrew from the project this morning. Sources tell Deadline that the reason for the friction, with Sony Pictures close to exiting as the worldwide distributor, stem from “creative and financial differences with Samuel Hadida, whose Davis Films holds underlying rights and who was financing the film.”

The reason The Crow’s production has been so turbulent is that the rights holders keep creating friction. Previously, Relativity held the rights, but then they financially imploded. Hadida then picked up the project and lured back Hardy, who had been previously attached on an iteration under Relativity, and then brought on Momoa. It looked like the film would finally become a reality.

Now it’s imploded again, and with a project so volatile, I wonder if Hadida is really going to find any takers, especially if Sony backs out as the distributor. At some point, distributors and creatives are going to have to ask themselves if a reboot of The Crow is really a worthwhile financial and creative endeavor when all the signs point to it being a gigantic waste of time. The original The Crow is a cult hit, but those rarely translate to bigger hits if they’re remade. While the title character is known for his resurrection, at some point it seems like this reboot is going to stay dead.