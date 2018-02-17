Matt Smith & Vanessa Kirby on ‘The Crown’ Season 2, Binge Watching TV and Read-Throughs

0

With The Crown Season 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to sit down with Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby to talk about the critically acclaimed original series. During the exclusive video interview, they talked about the differences between the first and second season, how unusual it is to have all the scripts before starting production, why that helps plan out the journey of the character, what it’s like to play Prince Phillip and Princess Margaret over 20 hours, what they reshot in the first season and if things change from the read-through, and so much more. In addition, we they talked about the popularity of binge watching and if they had any idea the show would be such a hit.

As most of you know, The Crown was created by Peter Morgan and charts the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy). Season 1 covers the early part of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, beginning with her wedding in 1947 and ending around 1956. Season 2 picks up right where season one left off and covers the Suez Crisis up through the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan (Anton Lesser) following the Profumo affair scandal. The second season also stars Matthew Goode, Jodi Balfour, Anton Lesser, Victoria Hamilton, and Michael C. Hall as JFK.

Check out what Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Season 2 synopsis.

Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby:

When they first signed on to do the show did they have any idea it would be so well received?

Do they binge watch anything?

On getting to play Margaret and Phillip over 20 hours.

How did making season 2 compare to making the first season?

How many scripts did they have prior to filming season 2?

They talk about being able to plan out the journey of the character due to having all the scripts which helps because they were shooting out of sequence.

How many of the scripts do they try and learn prior to filming?

How they do a reading of all the scripts prior to filming.

How much changes from the read through to what they film?

How they reshot a lot.

Here’s The Crown season 2 official synopsis: