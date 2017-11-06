Full-Length ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a Changed World

0

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for The Crown Season 2, and this thing is so cinematic you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for a movie. The critically acclaimed Netflix original series charts the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy), with Season 1 covering the early part of Queen Elizabeth’s reign beginning with her wedding in 1947 and ending around 1956. Season 2 picks up where the series left off and will cover the Suez Crisis up through the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan (Harold Macmillan) following the Profumo affair scandal.

This trailer does a great job of easing viewers back into the world while underlining how much it has changed since World War II-era England, and how some have a harder time keeping up with the changing eras.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry (The Hours) helped establish the visual language of The Crown in its first season, and that looks to carry over quite nicely into Season 2. Again, this thing looks incredibly cinematic, and it’s no wonder the show has caught on pretty significantly with viewers. Peter Morgan (The Queen) serves as executive producer and writer of all the episodes, and it was recently announced that Olivia Colman will be filling the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 3. Indeed, the plan is to recast the characters through the seasons as they cover different eras of Elizabeth’s reign, so it’ll be incredibly fascinating to see exactly what era Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II covers.

For now, check out the The Crown Season 2 trailer below. The series also stars Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Matthew Goode, Jodi Balfour, Anton Lesser, and Michael C. Hall as JFK. The Crown Season 2 debuts on Netflix on December 8th.