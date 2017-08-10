‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer & Images Reveal the Queen on a (Quiet) Warpath

0

At long last (or so it feels), Netflix’s gorgeous royal drama The Crown has set its return date. The series, created by Peter Morgan, chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II (played by the exceptional Claire Foy), investigating her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith), and her relationships with her wayward sister Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) and her judgmental mother (Victoria Hamilton). The Crown also explores Elizabeth’s relationship with Parliament and her (now three) Prime Ministers during her reign. It’s fascinating portrait of a ruler who is still alive and well, which makes it all even more engrossing.

The new season seems like it will double down on the Elizabeth / Philip marriage problems, Margaret’s questionable behavior and relationships, as well as the power struggle between royalty and elected officials. If you haven’t had a chance to check this series out I do highly recommend it — it can be slow, but it’s so immersive in its storytelling and the way it creates the world around Elizabeth through costuming, cinematography, and some fantastic performances.

Check out the Season 2 trailer:

Below is the official synopsis, along with new images. The Crown returns Friday, December 8th on Netflix.