‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer & Images Reveal the Queen on a (Quiet) Warpath

At long last (or so it feels), Netflix’s gorgeous royal drama The Crown has set its return date. The series, created by Peter Morgan, chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II (played by the exceptional Claire Foy), investigating her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith), and her relationships with her wayward sister Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) and her judgmental mother (Victoria Hamilton). The Crown also explores Elizabeth’s relationship with Parliament and her (now three) Prime Ministers during her reign. It’s fascinating portrait of a ruler who is still alive and well, which makes it all even more engrossing.
The new season seems like it will double down on the Elizabeth / Philip marriage problems, Margaret’s questionable behavior and relationships, as well as the power struggle between royalty and elected officials. If you haven’t had a chance to check this series out I do highly recommend it — it can be slow, but it’s so immersive in its storytelling and the way it creates the world around Elizabeth through costuming, cinematography, and some fantastic performances.
Check out the Season 2 trailer:
Below is the official synopsis, along with new images. The Crown returns Friday, December 8th on Netflix.
The Crown, a Netflix original series, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Based on the award-winning play, The Audience, the series reunites creator/writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen). Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.