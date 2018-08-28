New ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Image Reveals Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

0

Now that I have been revived with smelling salts and retrieved my monocle from off the floor I can report that Netflix has released the remarkably dapper first look at Outlander star Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown. The highfalutin-est of prestige dramas has time-jumped to a different part of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, and as such has recast most of its British Royal Family. Menzies takes the place of Matt Smith, who spent two seasons as Philip being incredibly unhelpful in every way next to Claire Foy‘s Elizabeth II.

Golden Globe-winner Olivia Colman will take over the lead role as a slightly older Elizabeth. Helena Bonham-Carter is set to replace Vanessa Kirby as Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, while Ben Daniels will take over the role of Margaret’s husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, from Matthew Goode. Season 3 will primarily cover Elizabeth’s life from the mid-60’s to 1970; while the first two seasons followed her first days after taking the mantle of Queen, this next arc will presumably find Elizabeth a bit more comfortable with the crown and adjusting to life as a mother. (Plus dealing with her sister’s infamous affair with Roddy Llewyn. The scandal!) Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country) has already been cast as a young Prince Charles, so keep an eye out for news on The Crown‘s Princess Diana because that is sure to be interesting.

Check out the image below. The Crown season 3 is currently filming and most likely headed to Netflix in early 2019.

