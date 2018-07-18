New ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Images Reveal Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels

0

Netflix has doled out some more new images from its upcoming third season of The Crown, and everything is perfection. On the heels of seeing Olivia Colman taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in yesterday’s new image (with the caption “Patience,”) today we are given Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (captioned “Hope”), and Ben Daniels as Margaret’s husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones (captioned “Hurt”).

The last major cast member to be revealed is Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, taking over from Matt Smith (there’s also no casting yet for a young Prince Charles, which will hopefully also be announced soon; Erin Doherty will be playing Princess Anne). As I mentioned regarding the last image reveal, the only thing that makes it ok for us to be losing Claire Foy, Smith, Vanessa Kirby, and Matthew Goode to a royal time jump is the fact that this new cast is so wonderful. The upcoming season will explore the era from about 1964 through the 1970s, and if these new episodes are as lush and detailed as seasons past, well, we are in for some sartorial treats — as well as some wonderful drama.

Check out the new images below:

