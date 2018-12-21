New ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Images Spotlight Two Royal Couples

0

Netflix has released two new images for the third season of The Crown, which will feature a new cycle of all-star actors to portray the British Royal Family. Claire Foy has handed the scepter over to Golden Globe-winner Olivia Colman, who will take over the lead role as Queen Elizabeth, with Tobias Menzies now starring as Prince Philip (taking over from Matt Smith). Helena Bonham-Carter will replace Vanessa Kirby as Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, while Ben Daniels is taking over the role of Margaret’s husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, from Matthew Goode.

Rounding out the cast, Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country) will be playing a young Prince Charles, with Erin Doherty playing Princess Anne. The new season will explore the era from about 1964 through the 1970s, so expect some sartorial splendor from that time period as well as, of course, exceptionally compelling drama. In these new images, which highlight both royal couples, it looks like most are in happy times, particularly Margaret and Antony. However, we also know that this season will cover Margaret’s infamous affair with Roddy Llewyn so … it will be short-lived!

Check out the new photos below:

