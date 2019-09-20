New ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Reveals Olivia Colman as The Queen

0

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for The Crown Season 3, offering up our first look at footage of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. The third season of the show will continue to follow the life of Queen Elizabeth II, but the entire show has been recast to allow for a time jump to the 1960s and 70s. In addition to Oscar-winner Colman in the role of Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies is Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels plays Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor fills the role of Prince Charles, Erin Doherty if Princess Anne, Marion Bailey is The Queen Mother, and Jason Watkins plays Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The third season will cover 1964-1977.

While Claire Foy left a strong impression on audiences with her turn as Queen Elizabeth II, Colman is one of the best actresses working today and I’m eager to see her put her stamp on this character. The plan for The Crown is to recast the roles three times, so Colman is likely set for two seasons, after which another time jump will probably bring us closer to present day with an older actress playing Queen Elizabeth II. Perhaps Helen Mirren will be keen on reprising her turn from The Queen?

Check out the new The Crown Season 3 teaser trailer below, and be on the lookout for it to air during the Emmys on Sunday night. The third season arrives on Netflix on Sunday, November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Crown Season 3: