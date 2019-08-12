Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming season of The Crown. The third season of the show will continue to follow the life of Queen Elizabeth II, but the entire show has been recast to allow for the time jump. The new season stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The third season will cover 1964-1977.
Olivia Colman has been a rock-star actress for years, but she finally got the widespread recognition she deserved last year for The Favourite, which ended up with her winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a surprise upset over Glenn Close. While The Crown is already one of Netflix’s more popular shows, having an Oscar-winning actress in the lead role certainly won’t harm the show’s following, and I’m eager to see how Colman’s take on Queen Elizabeth compares to Claire Foy, who played the character for the first two seasons. I’m also curious if the show will continue to feel like The Crown, or if Season 3 will seem like a reset of sorts since they’ve now got a new cast.
Check out The Crown teaser trailer below. The third season arrives on Sunday, November 17th.
