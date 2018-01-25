Exclusive ‘The Cured’ Teaser Poster Will Give You the Heebie-Jeebies

0

Yesterday, we got the first trailer for The Cured, a pensive, provocative new horror drama starring Ellen Page. Today, we’re happy to exclusively debut the teaser poster, which is sure to get your skin crawling and your eyes itching, Set in a world ravaged by a zombie-like virus that turns the infected into feral cannibals, The Cured explores what happens when a cure is found at last, allowing the survivors to reintegrate back into society. The new poster gives a little sneak peak at the infection, and while it’s not quite as queasy as that infamous The Strain poster, it’s in the neighborhood.

The cured follows Senan (Sam Keeley), an infected young man who moves in with his widowed sister-in-law after he’s cured and struggles to reconcile with his violent deeds while he was afflicted — see, in The Cured, the ex-zombies remember all the grotesque, gruesome things they did during their sickness. The film also promises some potent allegory and “provocative parallels to our troubled times.”

Written and directed by David Freyne, The Cured also stars Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Paula Malcomson and arrives in theaters and On Demand on February 23, 2018. Check out our exclusive teaser poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis: