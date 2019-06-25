Official Trailer for ‘The Current War’ Is Electrifying

0

Newly formed 101 Studios has released the official trailer for their debut title The Current War, and it’s a beauty. Based on the epic story of Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch), George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) and Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), three brilliant visionaries in a cutthroat competition to literally light up the world, the film follows their race to claim the elusive prize. Center stage is Edison, whose plans of bringing electricity to Manhattan are upended when Westinghouse and Tesla announce they have a superior idea for how to rapidly electrify America, sparking one of the first and greatest corporate feuds in U.S. history.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) with executive producer Martin Scorsese, The Current War also stars Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen and Tuppence Middleton. Look for it in theaters on October 4th.

Check out the official trailer for The Current War below:

Edison. Westinghouse. Tesla. Three brilliant visionaries set off in a charged battle for the future in The Current War, the epic story of the cutthroat competition that literally lit up the modern world. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Hoult

Here’s the official synopsis for The Current War: