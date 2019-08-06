Exclusive ‘Curse of La Llorona’ BTS Clip Highlights How James Wan Helped Shape the Horror Hit

0

James Wan‘s Conjuring-verse just can’t stop growing. In the years since Wan’s box office breakout The Conjuring hit theaters in 2013, the realm of ghosts, ghouls and demons has launched sequels and spinoffs to the tune of almost $2 billion worldwide. And then there’s The Curse of La Llorona, the 2019 New Line hit introduced international audiences to one of Central America’s most terrifying folk tales; La Llorona, aka the Weeping Woman.

While The Curse of La Llorona isn’t directly related to the Conjuring films, it does share the universe thanks to the appearance of a familiar Annabelle character, and it shares the spirit thanks to Wan’s producing on the film. With The Curse of La Llorona now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip offering a glimpse at Wan in action as a producer and thoughts from director Michael Chaves. Speaking of Conjuring connections, Chaves was recruited to take over at the helm of the Conjuring franchise as director of The Conjuring 3, so you can also get a peek at how Chaves and Wan collaborate.

Check out the full breakdown for the Curse of La Llorona Blu-ray details and for more on the film, check out the links below.