‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Explained by the Cast and Director Michael Chaves

Honestly? I had heard next to nothing about The Curse of La Llorona prior to San Diego Comic-Con this year. I vaguely remember hearing rumblings about a movie called The Children (a different title the movie was going by), but even then, the film wasn’t really on my radar. That all changed at ScareDiego.

I walked into that event eager to see what New Line Cinema brought from IT: Chapter 2 and The Nun, but walked out truly thinking The Curse of La Llorona has a very good shot at popping when it hits theaters on April 19th next year. The movie is inspired by the Mexican legend of La Llorona, the ghost of a woman who drowned her children and then in despair, threw herself in the river after them. Now her tears are lethal so if you hear her weeping, you’re in trouble. The specific story featured in the film takes place in the 1970s and centers on Linda Cardellini‘s character, a social worker who must turn to a disillusioned priest in order to keep her children safe from La Llorona.

After sharing some footage from the film at ScareDiego Cardellini, her co-stars Patricia Velasquez and Raymond Cruz, and director Michael Chavez all swung by the Collider studio at SDCC to sit down and chat about the legend of La Llorona, bringing it to screening, and the lasting impact it might have on those who see it. You can hear all about that and more in the video interview at the top of this article. The Curse of La Llorona hits theaters on April 19, 2019.

Here’s a breakdown of everything discussed in the interview: