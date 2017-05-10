Watch: Stephen Colbert Reunites the ‘Daily Show’ Team on ‘Late Night’

0

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, and to celebrate the occasion Stephen Colbert brought back some of the show’s biggest personalities for a little Daily Show reunion on Late Night with Stephen Colbert. The affair consisted of Colbert, Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddry, and Ed Helms, and after a pretty funny sketch that flashed back to the day Colbert left the show, the group sat down and chatted about memorable moments from the series, how time has ravaged Jon Stewart’s body and no one else’s, and more. And yes, there’s a pretty funny acknowledgement of the fact that Comedy Central seems to have wiped the Craig Kilborn era from memory.

This is a wildly talented group of individuals and it’s a testament to Stewart’s eye that they’ve all become as successful as they are. Colbert tells a great story about having to run away from the Ku Klux Klan, and there’s some solid ribbing of one another after Colbert shows off some of the group’s early field pieces. Stewart even addresses the elephant in the room, showing off how “diverse” a staff he put together.

All in all these clips are delightful for fans of The Daily Show and these individuals, but a bit frustrating in that you yearn for a lengthier, in-depth chat. Hopefully that’ll follow as the 20th Anniversary of the series isn’t officially until later this summer—although Colbert jumped on his ratings wave by putting this together a bit earlier.

Check out the clips below, which begin with the sketch and follow with a solo Stewart segment in which he chastises Colbert for his use of naughty language.