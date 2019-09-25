Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Blooper Reel Includes Gelflings Flubbing & Skeksis Screaming

0

Netflix has released a blooper reel for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance and friends, it’s a thing of beauty. The television series, a prequel to the 1982 movie The Dark Crystal, landed on Netflix at the end of August. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Age of Resistance stars Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead characters but the cast is absolutely heaving with talent.

Between the huge, lively cast and all of the crew members coming together to make Age of Resistance come to life, it’s only natural there were flubs and goofs aplenty during filming. During the blooper reel’s two-and-a-half-minute runtime, we get to see everyone have their moment in the sun to be a little silly. What’s especially fun about this particular blooper reel is that actors like Egerton, who was on hand to work the puppets, stay in character and manipulate the puppets so it looks like they’re the ones actually making the goofs. Having trouble visualizing? Just keep an eye out for Egerton’s character, Rian, as he manages to look the wrong way a couple of times during a take.

Turns out that the only thing better than a blooper reel is a blooper reel featuring puppets! pic.twitter.com/B6Pi34pH4k — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 25, 2019

Gelflings goofing off and forgetting where to look during a scene is just the tip of the iceberg. You’re going to be utterly charmed by the rest of the blooper reel, which includes lots of puppet wigs, ears, and other parts falling off during swift movements. You’ll also be treated to lots of frazzled but rather adorable screaming from Gelfling, Podling, and Skesis alike. What’s not to love? They’re puppets doing bloopers. As an added bonus, you also get a better idea of what filming this series — which relied on a majority of practical effects and sets — was truly like.

Want to see more about how the world of Age of Resistance came to life? Check out our interview with the show’s production designer, Gavin Bocquet, here. Age of Resistance is available to stream on Netflix right now.