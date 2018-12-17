Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Prequel Series Revealed in First Images; Voice Cast Unveiled

0

Netflix has released the first images for The Dark Crystal prequel series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which is based on the iconic 1982 film from pioneer Jim Henson. The 10-episode show returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure, as three Gelfing discover the horrifying secret behind Skeksis’ power and set out on a journey to ignite the fires of rebellion to save their world. As you can see in these images, thankfully Age of Resistance maintains the puppets that made Henson’s original film so endearing. The show will use a mixture of the Henson puppeteering and cutting-edge visual effects.

Additionally, Netflix has revealed the voice cast for the series. The leads are Kingsman star Taron Egerton as Rian, The Witch breakout Anya Taylor-Jor as Brea, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet—our three Gelfing heroes. Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball (The Happytime Murders).

Beyond them, the rest of the voice cast is listed below:

Gelfing Characters

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Helena Bonham-Carter (The King’s Speech)

Harris Dickinson (forthcoming Maleficent 2)

Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones)

Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen)

Theo James (The Divergent Series)

Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox)

Mark Strong (Kingsman)

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider)

The Skesis & Mystics

Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song)

Mark Hamill (Knightfall, Star Wars)

Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones)

Jason Isaacs (The OA)

Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective)

Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible)

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Additional characters will be voiced by puppeteers from the production, and even further voice casting is due to be announced in time. No firm release date is yet set, but The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will hit Netflix globally sometime in 2019. Check out the first images below the initial teaser trailer that was released last year: