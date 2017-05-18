‘The Dark Crystal’ Prequel Series Coming to Netflix; First Teaser Released

0

I legitimately have chills when writing up this news: Netflix has announced today that it is producing a 10-episode prequel series to Jim Henson‘s classic The Dark Crystal, titled “Age of Resistance.” The series will take place several years before the events of the 1982 film, and will of course be populated by fantastical creatures from the Jim Henson Creature Shop. Brian Froud, the original feature’s conceptual designer, will also be creating these new characters, with Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) executive producing.

THE HYPE THOUGH. IT IS REAL. According to Netflix:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

As we’ve talked about many times in the past, Netflix is expanding in every conceivable genre (stand-up comedy, Mexican wrestling, etc), so why not puppetry?Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix said in a press release that, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects. I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

Check out a tease for the series below:

The original Dark Crystal is a seminal movie for a number of reasons, most especially because its use of animatronics was so groundbreaking for the era. As someone who really loves practical effects, I cannot express the level of my excitement for this project. Dark Crystal, though considered a family movie (and from what Netflix is saying, the series will be as well), is still really, well, dark, with a really intricately designed mythology to fuel its fantasy adventure. So it will be interesting to see the tone that this new series takes.

Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, assures fans that:

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life. Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

More as we know it, but for now, tell us all of your feels about this announcement!