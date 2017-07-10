Christopher Nolan Is Working on a 4K Remaster of ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy

0

If you thought Christopher Nolan‘s Batman movies looked good before, get excited because the director has confirmed that he’s working on a 4K restoration of his The Dark Knight trilogy. Warner Bros. is in the thick of their new on-screen incarnation of the DC universe, but lots of folks are still loyal to Nolan’s Christian Bale-led version — and rightfully so, it’s one of the best film trilogies of all time, so it’s a heck of a clever money-making move to get the director back on the Batman train for a new home video release.

Wth Dunkirk heading into theaters later this month, Nolan sat down for an interview with the folks at BadTaste.It (h/t Batman-News), where he discussed restoring his back catalogue to 4K and his enthusiasm process. His love for the cleaner images should come as no surprise considering he’s one of the last holdouts who still insists on shooting with film, and indeed, Nolan praises the new technology as a means of getting closer to the experience of a movie shot and projected on film.

“The wonderful thing about 4K technology is it gets closer to the resolution that we shot in film,” he tells the outlet. “Photochemically finished films of 35mm have at least 6K resolution, IMAX films, upwards of 18K. So as home video formats keep evolving, 4K — particularly 4K with HDR, it allows us to give somebody at home an experience that’s much much closer to what it was like to see the original film prints as projected on film.”

Nolan also confirmed that he is “very much” personally involved with the restoration process, however, don’t necessarily expect to see the 4K editions right away “It’s a long, complicated process that we’re doing right now,” he said, “but I think the results I’m seeing are very pleasing and very spectacular.” Watch what he had to say in the video below.