New ‘The Dark Tower’ International Trailer Is the Film’s Best Trailer Yet

0

The Dark Tower comes out in less than a month, and so far it looks like Sony is almost embarrassed by it. They were so late on releasing the first trailer that it looked like the film would be delayed indefinitely, and now that the movie is right around the corner, I don’t know if the studio can make up the ground to get people excited for what’s ostensibly one of their summer tentpoles.

And yet this new international trailer is fairly solid. The premise is easy to understand—the good guy has to stop the bad guy from destroying the tower or else hell will be unleashed—and moreover, I like seeing Idris Elba as an action hero and Matthew McConaughey chewing the scenery as the villain. It’s not particularly complicated or novel, but at least it makes the movie look fun, which is good enough for me. Granted, that could all be how it’s cut together, and I still have plenty of doubts regarding this film, but I would really like it to be good, especially since people love the books so much.

Check out the new The Dark Tower trailer below. The film opens August 4th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Dark Tower: