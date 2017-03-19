First ‘The Dark Tower’ Poster Finds Idris Elba’s World Turned Upside Down

0

Idris Elba has been waiting for a big starring role to secure his leading-man status for awhile now. He’s a commanding performer in movies like Guillermo Del Toro‘s Pacific Rim and Beasts of No Nation, and his work on television in both Luther and The Wire (as well as the upcoming Guerrilla) cemented his sterling reputation on the small screen. The big screen, however, has yet to give him a big, meaty lead role to help define his presence and status in modern filmmaking. Pacific Rim was close, but that was an ensemble piece and dominated by imaginative design and CGI.

One would have hoped the producers behind James Bond would have been able to meet us all in the 21st century and try him out in the franchise role that he seems all but born to play. Sadly, that is not the state of things and Daniel Craig, after setting fire to the role last year, is now possible coming back. So, Elba has The Dark Tower, a long-awaited adaptation of a premium Stephen King series, in which he will play the exhausted hero against Matthew McConaughey‘s swaggering, powerful villain. The first poster for the film, which you can take a look at below, highlights Elba’s Roland as a adventurous hero, alongside Tom Taylor’s young, prophetic character.

The casting is excellent but I’m more than a little concerned about how this film has been rushed to make a summer release date. This is one of those adaptations where if you do it wrong, you anger a passionate contingent of King readers and you banish a great story to limbo until another studio decides to take up the rights and do it somewhat better. In this, it’s similar to the attempts to bring Fantastic Four to the screen. If it works out, however, this could give Elba exactly the kick he’s been looking for at the multiplex.

Here’s the first poster for The Dark Tower:

Here’s the plot synopsis for The Dark Tower: