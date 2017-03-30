‘The Dark Tower’ Release Date Delayed Again

0

Condolences to fans of The Dark Tower. You’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer for that movie adaptation you’ve already waited decades for. Columbia is delaying the release date for the Stephen King adaptation once again, but this time it’s just moving a bit down the road to August 4. The studio has swapped The Dark Tower with The Emoji Movie, which will now arrive in theaters on July 28.

It’s just a week’s delay, so it is likely a tactical box office move rather than a more drastic delay that would allow more time for post-production. According to Entertainment Weekly, who broke the news of the release date switch-up, “one source said it had more to do with giving The Emoji Movie more summertime screening time before school returned to session and less to do with The Dark Tower, which won’t be as reliant on young viewers.”

The Dark Tower was originally scheduled to open up against Atomic Blonde, the R-rated actioner that would appeal to much of the same target audience. The film will now open opposite Tyler Sheridan‘s crime drama Wind River and Katheryn Bigelow‘s Untitled Detroit Riots Movie.

Even with the delay, that August 4 release date is going to come up fast and the studio still hasn’t released a trailer for the film, which is definitely unusual. By comparison, the other hot Stephen King adaptation of the year, Andy Muschietti‘s It, lands on September 8 and the first trailer dropped earlier this week. For an intended franchise starter like The Dark Tower, it’s not unusual for trailers to drop even early to start raising awareness. Sony showed off some footage at their CinemaCon event earlier this week to mixed reactions, so hopefully, that means we’ll be getting a look soon.

