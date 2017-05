0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday May 3rd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the first trailer for The Dark Tower followed by a discussion and preview of the 2017 Summer Movie Season followed by your live twitter questions.

The Dark Tower official first trailer

2017 Summer Movie Preview