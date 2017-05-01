‘The Dark Tower’ Trailer Will Finally Debut This Week

0

So, The Dark Tower comes out in August. Did you forget? Well, who could blame you? The long (long, long, long) awaited film adaptation of Stephen King‘s Gunslinger novels is finally upon us, but you sure wouldn’t know it from the marketing campaign. Sony gave The Dark Tower a pretty decent early push with a string of images, an ARG app, and an active social media presence, but the noise rapidly died down and in the months since, fans have been eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Nikolaj Arcel‘s spin on the saga of Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) and his eternal battle with the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey).

Well, grab your Horn of Eld because the endless cycle of rumored trailer release dates may finally be over. According to TrailerTrack, Deluxe Digital Cinema have shipped the trailer out to screen in North American cinemas this week, presumably attached to Guardians of the Galaxy 2. There are reportedly two versions of the trailer, but with the exact same runtime so any differences are expected to be minor. We’re also hearing from our own sources that the trailer will definitely arrive in theaters this Friday and will drop online at some point this week. Of course, if you’ve been awaiting this particular trailer then you’re already familiar with the ashen taste of hope turning to disappointment, and it’s entirely possible that we’re just repeating another loop in the trailer rumor cycle. I’m not even convinced this movie exists anymore. Prove it, Sony.

Whether or not the trailer arrives this week, the film has had an undeniably unusual and perhaps worrisome marketing campaign To put it into perspective, The Dark Tower wrapped before the year’s other major Stephen King adaptation, It, even started filming. We got the first trailer for It in March. It doesn’t open until September, The Dark Tower is scheduled to hit theaters in August. This just ain’t business as usual, especially for a major studio tentpole, and that’s doubly true for a hopeful franchise starter.

The Dark Tower, if it exists at all, arrives in theaters on August 6. Hopefully, there will be a trailer this week. But I’ll believe that when I see it with my own two eyes.