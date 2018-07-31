Listen to an Exclusive Track from Benjamin Wallfisch’s ‘The Darkest Minds’ Score

0

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive preview of the upcoming score for 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi thriller The Darkest Minds. Based on the book of the same name by Alexandra Bracken, the story takes place in a world where nearly all of America’s children have been wiped out by a plague. The ones that remain acquire special powers, and Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) is a 16-year-old girl who might be the most powerful among her peers when teens start mysteriously developing new abilities. When she and her friends discover that running isn’t enough, they turn around and start a resistance against the adults who betrayed them.

The score hails from Benjamin Wallfisch, whose excellent resume ranges from A Cure for Wellness to IT to Blade Runner 2049. This specific track, titled “Lady Jane,” is full of vigor and wonderfully pulsing, and we can only assume it accompanies an action sequence of some sort.

Take a listen to the track below, followed by a new promo. Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, The Darkest Minds hits theaters on August 3rd, which is also when Milan Records will release the digital version of Wallfisch’s score. The CD version will be released on August 24th.