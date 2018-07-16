New ‘The Darkest Minds’ Teaser Offers an Intriguing Look at the Sci-Fi Thriller

0

20th Century Fox has released a new teaser for the upcoming sci-fi film The Darkest Minds, further revealing the intriguing YA adaptation. Based on the book of the same name by Alexandra Bracken, the story takes place in a world where nearly all of America’s children have been wiped out by a plague. The ones that remain acquire special powers, and Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) is a 16-year-old girl who might be the most powerful among her peers when teens start mysteriously developing new abilities. When she and her friends discover that running isn’t enough, they turn around and start a resistance against the adults who betrayed them.

The sci-fi film marks the live-action directorial debut of Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who successfully helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3 after working in the world of animation for quite some time. This new teaser does a great job of teasing a unique and intriguing-looking world, and indeed this looks like it could very well be a sort of X-Men spinoff if we didn’t know better. I’m genuinely excited to see this.

Check out the Darkest Minds trailer below. Scripted by Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines), the film also stars Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford, Harris Dickinson, Patrick Gibson, Skylan Brooks, Miya Chech, and Gwendoline Christie. The Darkest Minds opens in theaters on August 3rd.