‘The Death of Dick Long’ Trailer Looks Delightfully Coen-Esque

A24 has released the trailer for The Death of Dick Long. The upcoming dark comedy centers on Zeke & Earl (Michael Abbott, Jr. & Andre Hyland) trying to cover up the death of their buddy Dick Long, but word travels fast in their small Alabama town.
Directed by Daniel Scheinert, who makes up one-half of the Daniels that directed the terrific Swiss Army Man, this looks pretty fun. Scheinert definitely seems to be channeling a Coen Brothers vibe through this one, and I’m definitely on board for that. The film doesn’t have much starpower, but hopefully people will still give it a chance when it arrives in theaters next month.
Check out The Death of Dick Long trailer and poster below. The film opens September 27th and stars Michael Abbott Jr., Virginia Newcomb, Andre Hyland, Sarah Baker, Jess Weixler, Sunita Mani, Roy Wood Jr., Poppi Cunningham, and Janelle Cochrane.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Death of Dick Long:
Holy Crap. Dick is dead. Died last night after band practice, and his bandmates, Zeke & Earl (Michael Abbott, Jr. & Andre Hyland), don’t want anybody finding out how. That’s too bad though, ‘cause news travels fast in small town Alabama, and these guys suck at covering their tracks. The authorities haven’t ID’d the body just yet, but Zeke’s wife (Virginia Newcomb) and his daughter are suspicious already.
From a screenplay by Billy Chew, director Daniel Scheinert (one half of the Swiss Army Man duo known as Daniels) expertly balances the hilarity and heartache of what happens when dark secrets are dragged kicking and screaming into the light.
Featuring an eclectic ensemble of Southerners (Jess Weixler, Sarah Baker, Roy Wood Jr., and Sunita Mani), plus a soundtrack with songs by Staind, Creed, Nickelback, and an original score by Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra.