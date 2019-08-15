‘The Death of Dick Long’ Trailer Looks Delightfully Coen-Esque

0

A24 has released the trailer for The Death of Dick Long. The upcoming dark comedy centers on Zeke & Earl (Michael Abbott, Jr. & Andre Hyland) trying to cover up the death of their buddy Dick Long, but word travels fast in their small Alabama town.

Directed by Daniel Scheinert, who makes up one-half of the Daniels that directed the terrific Swiss Army Man, this looks pretty fun. Scheinert definitely seems to be channeling a Coen Brothers vibe through this one, and I’m definitely on board for that. The film doesn’t have much starpower, but hopefully people will still give it a chance when it arrives in theaters next month.

Check out The Death of Dick Long trailer and poster below. The film opens September 27th and stars Michael Abbott Jr., Virginia Newcomb, Andre Hyland, Sarah Baker, Jess Weixler, Sunita Mani, Roy Wood Jr., Poppi Cunningham, and Janelle Cochrane.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Death of Dick Long: