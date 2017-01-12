‘The Defenders’ Unite & Sigourney Weaver’s Villain Is Revealed in New Images

0

Netflix has already seen smashing success with its solo superhero series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and presumably Iron Fist when it premieres this March 17th, but fans of these series have been anticipating the team-up of The Defenders for quite some time. That time is almost upon us. Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist) recently united to film their first scene for the Marvel mash-up due out later this year. And in an homage to previous fight scenes in the various Netflix series, it looks like they’ll have to battle their way through a hallway. Of course.

Apparently, The Defenders will introduce the title team by seeing the individual members arriving at the offices of Midland Circle where an epic brawl breaks out before they can even properly introduce themselves. I’m sure they’ll have plenty of time to work out their differences over the crossover series’ eight episodes, especially since audiences have already come to know and love the heroes during their own solo adventures. But four capable heroes who have previously dispatched villains on their own are going to need a truly despicable antagonist to warrant their coming together to take him on, or in the case of Sigourney Weaver‘s newly revealed villainous role, to take her on. Read on for more.

The Defenders cast and crew talks about the upcoming team-up series in a new video interview, which you can watch below (via EW):

The Defenders showrunner Marco Ramriez explained where the disparate heroes are coming from before they decide to cooperate:

“Every one of them is following their own trail of bread crumbs, trying to unpack a mystery in New York. We wanted them all caught off guard. Once they’re in that room together, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, s—, who are you?’”

And Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb explains how they differentiated the small-screen heroes from those who appear on the big screen: