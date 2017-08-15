‘The Defenders’ Cast Explain Where Things Kick Off in New Featurette

0

We’ve seen a lot of Defenders footage leading up to its official premiere, and now Netflix is bringing us some more! The streaming service, and purveyor of Marvel’s grittier TV series, has assembled the cast of the upcoming series to talk about where their characters are to start things off in this new story, checking in with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones). Or as Stick refers to them, “the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, the smart-ass detective, the righteous ex-con, and and the kid with the glowing fist.” Even here, Danny Rand gets the short end of things.

While New York City’s future is at stake, the four Defenders are each trying to figure out their lives and who they want to be individually before they can even start to come together (that’s a hint at how long it takes them to actually come together as a team). As Colter points out, though, “it’s not about us; that’s what being a hero is.”

This featurette recycles most of the dialogue and action sequences we’ve seen before, which are definite highlights of the first four episodes. It also reveals a little more about the role of The Hand and their ultimate goal. Check it out below:

