NYC Readers: Watch ‘The Defenders’ Early at a Limited Screening Event

Hyped up for The Defenders but can’t wait until August 18th? If you live in NYC or nearby then you are in luck: Complex and Netflix have planned an early screening event of the first episode August 17th at Penthouse & Terrace that will also include custom cocktails tied to each Defenders character (the event is 21+ of course). There will also be a photo booth as well as a special gift to memorialize the occasion. Plus, you’ll get to watch that first episode in the company of other mega fans.

The screening is not a huge one though — capacity will be reached quickly since this is a pretty limited event, so be sure you sign up as soon as possible. You can click the flyer below to take you to the RSVP site, or you can access it here.

The two-hour event starts at 6 p.m. ET, with the screening starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting for 50 mins. If for some reason you aren’t familiar with the new series, The Defenders features the first four-way team-up among the heroes of Marvel’s Netflix shows: Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Danny Rand (Iron Fist). The four will come together to battle The Hand and a mysterious new foe played by Sigourney Weaver in an 8-episode crossover season.

