‘The Defenders’ Ending Explained: What’s Next?

The Defenders has landed! Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones find themselves in an unlikely team-up to take down the villainous forces of the Hand in the Netflix miniseries. The Hand, being an ancient ninja cult with the ability to resurrect the dead, has decided to bring back Matt’s ex-girlfriend Elektra as their weapon of choice, dubbed the “Black Sky”. The Hand is led by newcomer to the Marvel Netflix cadre Alexandra, played by Sigourney Weaver, along with four other leaders aptly named “The Fingers of the Hand”. While the series acts as a continuation to the four heroes’ adventures from their individual series, The Defenders ending finds these characters in very different places in their lives than where these first eight episodes began. These new beginnings have heavy ties to storylines found in the Marvel comic series for each character, which we’ll take the opportunity to dive into here.

Warning, if you have not seen the entire first season of The Defenders, we’re entering major spoiler territory.