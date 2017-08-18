‘The Defenders’ Video Recaps: Episodes 1-4 – The Heroes Assemble

0

At last, The Defenders have assembled! Netflix’s latest Marvel series has just debuted all eight of its new episodes, and the Collider Video team has you covered with a video recap of each of the first four hours (with the last four to come early next week). Josh Macuga, David Griffin, and Jon Schnepp are here to bring you in-depth analysis and an exploration of this new superhero team-up among Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones).

Check out the videos below, and let us know what you think about these new episodes in the comments. You can also read more of our recent Defenders coverage here: