‘The Defenders’ Explained: A Crash Course on the Heroes of Hell’s Kitchen

Here’s where we start: four superheroes with five, 13-episode seasons, more than seven villains, and one cinematic universe. Recapping everything that’s happened in New York City since the Man Without Fear first came on the scene takes a lot of hours of TV into consideration, but below is a quick rundown of the major plot points from each season leading up to The Defenders. If you don’t feel like spending weeks bingeing all of Marvel’s solo Netflix series before the streaming giant unleashes its Avengers-style miniseries event, we have you covered with what has happened in each, how’s it all connected, and what we know about The Defenders. Spoilers, obviously, for each show are below.