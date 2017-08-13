Final ‘The Defenders’ Trailer Finds Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist in Battle

0

It’s coming down to the wire for those looking forward to The Defenders, Netflix’s super-team series that brings together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Next Friday, August 18th, will see the full eight episodes of the series premiere on the streaming giant and will hopefully wash out much of the sour taste of the first season of Iron Fist, the last and worst Marvel series to be released thus far.

Thankfully, Netflix’s latest and final trailer for the show, which you can take a look at below, makes a case for Iron Fist, played by Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones, being a character worth giving a care about. The shots of his actual “iron fist” look pretty sweet, as does the action set-pieces in the series on the whole. The fights here look genuinely thrilling, a lesson that the series clearly learned from Daredevil, the most electrifying of the Netflix-Marvel shows. For all the promise of Luke Cage as a series, its fight scenes were cut into a blur and directed with a frustrating carelessness, likely to make more room for the convoluted plot. If The Defenders can simply make the hand-to-hand combat look good and build tension, it will have already outdone Iron Fist.

The more pressing question — one that can’t be answered yet — is whether or not The Defenders will be as emotionally resonant and thematically dense as Jessica Jones, the all-around best of the Marvel-Netflix shows. Under all its fireworks and fights, Jessica Jones was about abuse, survival, grief, and addiction, subjects that deserve to be taken seriously and which the creators of the series clearly made an effort to underline without going full didactic. The Defenders will hinge on compromise, teamwork, community, and respect, which are no less important subjects than the ones studied in Jessica Jones. Whether or not the creators of The Defenders are capable of balancing expressions of chaotic inner lives

Here’s the final trailer for The Defenders:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Defenders: