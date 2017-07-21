The Full ‘The Defenders’ Trailer Is Here and It’s Packed with Superhero Action

0

If you thought that Stan Lee-narrated teaser was all Netflix was gonna bring to SDCC for The Defenders, Think again! Following the releases of two seasons of Daredevil, as well as the first seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the street-level heroes of the Netflix MCU are finally teaming up to take on a new big bad, played by the inimitable Sigourney Weaver. Alexandra, as she’s called, gets a proper introduction in the full Defenders trailer, which dropped today during the Netflix Marvel Comic-Con panel, and it is just jam-packed with action. Fair warning, I’ve seen the first four episodes of the series and this trailer shows a lot of the action, so if you are trying to steer clear of spoilers, you might want to hold off on this one. If not, strap in because this trailer has got the goods.

Marvel’s The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist). Additional cast members include Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017 at 12:01am PT. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Defenders: