‘The Defenders’: First Images Unite Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist

After the reveal of a new magazine cover uniting the various Marvel superheroes of the upcoming Netflix series The Defenders, the first batch of images of the title team and its members has been revealed. Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist) get together in Hell’s Kitchen for an impromptu hang session, but they also appear on their own in various atmospheric images, usually in steamy alleys.

Also appearing in new images are Sigourney Weaver‘s imposing villain known only as Alexandra, Simone Missick‘s previously introduced hard-ass detective Misty Knight (interrogating Jessica Jones, for what it’s worth), and Jessica Henwick as the Iron Fist character Colleen Wing. We also see Luke Cage back in prison, something that was alluded to at the end of the Hero of Harlem’s solo series. So while it’s certainly worth some time combing through these images to get a tease of what’s to come in The Defenders later this year, you can also dig into the group shot to see how many Easter eggs you can find. (For example, the Rand Enterprises/Corporation truck features a 616, which is the official reality number for our Earth in the Marvel universe.)

