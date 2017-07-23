Jeph Loeb on Why ‘The Defenders’ Has Only 8 Episodes Instead of 13

0

Yesterday, The Defenders had its panel at Comic-Con, but before the presentation, Steve Weintraub got to talk with EVP of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb. Loeb has been the overseer for all of the Marvel Television shows, and while each show has its own showrunner or showrunners, he’s the one who tries to look at the big picture stuff and make sure all of the series are on the same page.

During their brief conversation, Loeb talked about how they pitched the Netflix MCU three and a half years ago, and that The Defenders is the culmination of that pitch, why the show only has eight episodes as opposed to the thirteen episodes that the individual superhero series get, if The Punisher could show up in a second season of The Defenders, the show’s color palette, and how they approached the show’s villain, especially after casting Sigourney Weaver.

Check out the interview above and the index below. The Defenders premieres on Netflix on August 18th and stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones. Click here for our coverage of The Punisher / The Defenders panel from SDCC.

The genesis of the Netflix MCU and how they pitched the entire thing to Netflix three-and-a-half years ago.

They always planned to have only 8 episodes of The Defenders as opposed to the 13 episodes the individual superheroes have on their shows.

He doesn’t know if there will be a second season of The Defenders, but he believes The Punisher does better by himself rather than joining a team.

It was extremely intentional to makes sure that the color palette is coded to the characters (Daredevil is red, Luke Cage is yellow, etc.).

He knew were they were headed with The Defenders, but they definitely had to rewrite it a bit for Sigourney Weaver.

