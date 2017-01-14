‘The Defenders’: Krysten Ritter on Jessica Jones’ and Daredevil’s “Cat-and-Mouse” Relationship

0

Earlier this week, we got our first look at The Defenders. Today, EW has released an interview with Krysten Ritter on what we can expect to see from Jessica Jones in the upcoming crossover miniseries. Jessica Jones has easily been the best Marvel-Netflix series thus far, and it looks like The Defenders will do a solid job of picking up where the show left off:

“She’s still dealing with the aftermath of Kilgrave, and now she’s dealing with ‘success’ — and not well,” Ritter explains. “People want her to work for them, she’s getting a lot of business, and she’s not ready for any of that. She hasn’t changed, but her environment has, and there’s no handbook for how to exist in a world where you are now popular.”

It’s hard to imagine someone as anti-social as Jessica dealing well with popularity, and it also puts her in a unique position with regards to the team. While we don’t know how Iron Fist will fit in, Matt Murdock has an alter ego, so he doesn’t have to worry about fans, and Luke Cage is locked up down South. With an unwanted spotlight on Jessica, I’m curious to see how she interacts with her fellow superheroes.

Ritter provides at least a hint of her relationship with Murdock:

Ritter says she’s mostly shot scenes opposite Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and teases that their characters will share a “cat-and-mouse” dynamic. But who’s the cat and who’s the mouse? “It switches back and forth, to be honest,” she says. “No one’s best friends in all of the Defenders. This is a reluctant team-up.”

While the Marvel-Netflix series have been uneven, I’m holding out a lot of hope for Defenders. The biggest problem the shows have had so far is that they’re too long, but at only eight episodes, Defenders looks like it could be tight enough and interesting enough to be the best Marvel-Netflix series yet. And if it’s not, at least we have season two of Jessica Jones to look forward to.

The Defenders premieres on Netflix this year.