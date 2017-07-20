New ‘The Defenders’ Trailer Teases the Action-Packed Netflix Team-Up

0

Marvel’s Defenders are finally coming together! Following the releases of two seasons of Daredevil, as well as the first seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the street-level heroes of the Netflix MCU are teaming up for their biggest fight yet. A new trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders has arrived, and the heroes are set to unite and defend New York City against the machinations of The Hand and more.

In this new trailer, Marvel legend Stan Lee appears and narrates the thematic significance of this rag-tag bunch along with an important reminder: though they are heroes, they are also human. That’s something that Netflix’s Marvel shows have always leaned into, as far as portraying the gritty, street-level reality of not only living in a world of super-powered people and super-villains to match, but of some pretty messed-up and conflicted folks with problems of their ones — where their powers often cause more trouble than they help with, at least for now.

It’s worth saying that I’m actually in the middle of watching the first four episodes of The Defenders right now — the review embargo lifts this Monday, July 24th, so keep an eye out for my thoughts on the first half of this season then!

Marvel’s The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist). Additional cast members include Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017 at 12:01am PT. Check out the new trailer below: