New ‘The Defenders’ Poster Is the Worst Superhero Poster You Will Ever See

Netflix has released a poster for The Defenders, and it’s a little astonishing at how bad this poster is. The Defenders is the Netflix-equivalent of The Avengers. It’s Marvel’s big crossover that’s been in the works for years that will bring Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and idiot manchild Iron Fist (Finn Jones) together. And they’re all superheroes! They all have superpowers! On the one hand, I understand that if you’re interested in The Defenders, you’ve probably watched the individual series, but if you haven’t, wouldn’t The Defenders be a great way to get you on board with the other Netflix shows?

Instead, we get a black-and-white poster where the main characters just glowering at us. I assume they were going for “tough” and instead they got “annoyed.” I’m just not sure who this poster is supposed to sell on the show, and it certainly seems like a missed opportunity for something dynamic and exciting. There’s also a motion poster that’s slightly better, but still doesn’t really feel like they’re selling a show about superheroes as much as it’s about tough New Yorkers who beat people up.

Check out The Defenders posters below. The series premieres on Netflix on August 18th and also stars Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Here’s the official synopsis for The Defenders: