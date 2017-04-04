Get a Sneak Peek at ‘The Defenders’ along with a Release Date

0

Netflix released their first tease of The Defenders this morning. The brief “clip” shows security camera footage of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) riding in an elevator, looking a little worse for wear, and then Jessica punching out the camera. It’s not the most thrilling look at the big superhero crossover, but it’s a team-up that’s been a couple years in the making, and people want to see these characters work together (or, to be slightly more specific, they want to see Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage work together and see Danny Rand fall down an elevator shaft in the first episode).

This teaser also hints at a possible release date. If you look at when the time code on the security footage stops, it stops at 8:18:20:17, or, to put it another way, August 18, 2017, which would be a pretty sly way of revealing the premiere date.

While details on the plot are still scarce, showrunner Marco Ramirez revealed back in January:

“We knew it would take something massive to pull these four characters from their individual worlds to work together, but also small enough that it felt like it existed in our world.”

It’s a difficult balancing act, but hopefully they’ll be able to pull it off. And if not, we can still take comfort that Jessica Jones: Season 2 is on the way.

Check out the video below. The Defenders will run for eight episodes and also features Elektra (Elodie Yung) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Misty Knight (Simone Missick), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor), Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), Stick (Scott Glenn), Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and of course, Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). Sigourney Weaver joins the Marvel TV universe playing the villain of the series, Alexandra.