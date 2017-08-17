‘The Defenders’: New Trailer Has Sigourney Weaver Threatening Marvel’s Heroes

0

Tomorrow, The Defenders will finally premiere, and Netflix has released a new trailer to get you excited for the show that will see Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) teaming up to stop an evil force led by Sigourney Weaver’s enigmatic character. It’s the culmination of four TV shows, and it will be interesting to see if it all comes together. In her review, Allison Keene points out that the show gets good once it gets going, but it doesn’t hit the ground running, which is unfortunate when you consider it’s only eight episodes.

As for this trailer, it’s fine. Weaver’s a great actress and she seems to be having fun playing the heavy, but it’s weird to put the villain front and center when the big hook of your show is that your bringing four superheroes together. Loki got some attention in the trailers for The Avengers, but it was mostly about the heroes doing their thing rather than the bad guy.

Check out The Defenders trailer below. All eight episodes premiere tomorrow on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Defenders: