‘The Defiant Ones’ Trailer Reveals HBO’s Dr. Dre/Jimmy Iovine Docuseries

HBO has released the first full trailer for The Defiant Ones, an upcoming docuseries that chronicles the rise of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in the music industry and their impact on contemporary culture. Iovine is a legendary record producer and entrepreneur who had been working with folks like Bruce Springsteen and U2 before he teamed up with Dr. Dre and co-founded Interscope Records. This four-part docuseries chronicles how the partnership happened, how Interscope exploded in the industry throughout the 90s, and how Iovine and Dre expanded that music partnership to a fully fledged empire, culminating in the creation of Beats by Dre.

While the docuseries format has become incredibly popular as of late, it’s usually relegated to murder mysteries like The Jinx or The Keepers, so it’s neat to see the format being used to expand on a very different kind of topic. Allen Hughes, co-director of films like From Hell and The Book of Eli, directs all four parts which include interviews with everyone from Bono to Trent Reznor to Snoop Dogg.

Check out the trailer for The Defiant Ones below. The docuseries begins airing on July 9th.