New ‘The Deuce’ Trailer Teases Corruption, Porn, and Low Standards for New HBO Series

HBO unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming drama series The Deuce right before last night’s eventful episode of Game of Thrones. The new show hails from executive producers and creators David Simon and George Pelecanos, the brains behind one of the best TV shows of all time, The Wire. Their new venture takes place in early 1970s Times Square, covering the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in the city through the mid-1980s. But while this salacious aspect is the “in” for the series, the show is about much more than pornography. Indeed, back in 2015 Simon told us his lofty aim for the series:

“If it works, it will not be because it’s prurient. It will not be making porn to critique porn. And it won’t work because it’s puritan and sneering at the people that were there when that industry came together after the Supreme Court made it legal. It will work because it’s a story about human beings, and it’s a critique of market capitalism. That’s the purpose of the piece. It’s a product that didn’t exist, and then it existed. What happened to the human beings that made it come to be, and what was the cost of that? If we can affect that and stay on that fence, and not be either sneering at it or indulgent in it, it will be a worthwhile piece. If we don’t, then God help us.”

This new trailer has a very strong The Wire vibe, as we start to see the focus expanding a bit and covering different aspects of the industry. I’m also really loving the aesthetic approach to the series—grounded and realistic, but not distractingly so. It should come as no surprise that Breaking Bad veteran Michelle MacLaren helmed the pilot and last episode of the season and serves as an executive producer. Star James Franco also directs two episodes of the eight-episode first season.

Check out the new The Deuce trailer below. The series stars James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Carr, Margarita Levieva, Lawrence Gillard Jr., Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Chris Bauer, Chris Coy, Natalie Paul, and Michael Rispoli. The Deuce premieres on Sunday, September 10th.