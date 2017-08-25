First Episode of ‘The Deuce’ Available to Watch Early; New Trailer Released

0

Maybe call it the Vinyl Effect, but I’m just not yet hyped on The Deuce. The series, which comes from The Wire creator David Simon and frequent collaborator and crime writer George Pelecanos, follows the early days of porn culture in 1970s New York, and includes not one but two James Francos, in addition to one fabulous Maggie Gyllenhaal. And yet still I hesitate. Why can’t I just get down with the funk? I don’t know, I don’t know …

As of today, you can go ahead and watch the first episode via a variety of HBO streaming services, including NOW, GO, On Demand, and more, and judge for yourself. Though Showtime has often premiered its series on YouTube before they officially debut (in a cleaned-up version), HBO is starting to dip a toe in that water as well, with Westworld last year and now The Deuce — though with Westworld you didn’t have to be a subscriber to view the premiere.

For now, regardless, you can check out the new The Deuce trailer below. The series stars Gary Carr, Margarita Levieva, Lawrence Gillard Jr., Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Chris Bauer, Chris Coy, Natalie Paul, and Michael Rispoli. The Deuce premieres on Sunday, September 10th.



