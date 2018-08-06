‘The Deuce’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals the HBO Series’ Five-Year Time Jump

0

HBO has released the first The Deuce Season 2 trailer, offering a look at the significantly changed world of this David Simon series. While the show’s focus is on how Times Square evolved during the 1970s with the advent of the porn industry, the show’s first season took place between 1971 and 1972, when porn was just getting off the ground. Season 2, however, jumps ahead to 1977, and we pick up with the same characters and location five years after the events of the first season.

Simon and co-creator George Pelecanos—both of whom spearheaded The Wire—have said that each season of the show will involve a time jump, so they can chronicle a new era each time around. If Season 1 was the humble beginnings of this industry, it looks as though Season 2 will be “the Golden years,” which would likely mean Season 3 would bring us into the downfall of those involved.

Right off the bat it’s notable that James Franco’s twin brothers this season will be distinguished by very different hairstyles, and indeed the wig game for The Deuce Season 2 appears to be strong.

Season 2 consists of nine episodes in total, one more than the first season, and directors include Alex Hall (Treme), Steph Green (The Americans), and Susanna White (Parade’s End), among others. Notably, all but one of the directors for The Deuce Season 2 are women.

Check out The Deuce Season 2 trailer below. The series also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Carr, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Margarita Levieva, Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Lawrence Gillard, Jr., Chris Bauer, Michael Rispoli, Chris Coy, and Luke Kirby. The series returns on HBO on September 9th.