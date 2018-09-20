HBO Renews ‘The Deuce’ for a Third and Final Season

0

Two episodes into its sophomore run, The Deuce Season 3 is already a go—but with a caveat. HBO announced today that it has renewed the hourlong drama series for a third and final season, bringing the complex, engaging chronicle of the birth of the porn industry to a close. The show hails from The Wire alums David Simon and George Pelecanos, and Season 1 was set during the early 1970s in Times Square. Season 2 jumped ahead to 1977, showing us the boom of the porn industry that left pimps and various sex workers cold on the streets as the money-making moved indoors.

But don’t let the final season news fool you—this isn’t a case of HBO pre-emptively cancelling a low-rated series. Simon told us in an interview last year that they’ve had a three-season plan in their heads all along, and we’re in for another time jump when Season 3 arrives:

“Assuming that all the critics in the world don’t come down on our heads and it finds an audience of some sort, it’s planned for two more seasons [after Season 1]. The ensuing season will be in the late ’70s, after these characters have been around, in this world, for about four or five years. And then, the final season we’ve planned for is ‘85/’86, which is when Times Square came crashing down around their heads. That would conclude it.”

The third season would also presumably cover the AIDS crisis, which also wreaks havoc on the porn and sex industry in New York City. The Deuce is one of the best shows on television, and Season 2 has been even more complex and engaging than Season 1 as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sex-worker-turned-porn-director has begun to take her destiny into her own hands, and James Franco’s dual characters face new challenges.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, I’d suggest catching up. Especially with the knowledge that it’s only going to be a three-season commitment. This is a deep, thoughtful, but wildly entertaining series about a whole lot of things. And I can’t wait to see how it all ends.