‘The Deuce’ Season 3 Trailer Brings the HBO Show’s Final Season into the 80s

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for The Deuce Season 3, which will mark the conclusion of the original drama series from The Wire creator David Simon. The show’s goal from the very beginning was to track how gentrification and local politics transformed Times Square in New York City from a seedy haven for crime into a commercialized tourist attraction, all through the lens of the evolution of the porn industry.

Throughout the show’s first two seasons, Simon has followed that trajectory pretty terrifically. Season 1 explored how the arrival of the porn industry pulled many sex workers off the streets of NYC, while Season 2’s time jump chronicled the arrival of porn as a film industry while also teasing the arrival of video. Season 3—which is the show’s final season—jumps in time once again to the 1980s, where video is thriving hand-in-hand with the porn industry and has irreparably transformed the industry and characters we’ve grown to love.

The Deuce is undoubtedly nowhere near as popular as HBO shows like Game of Thrones or Barry, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s one of the network’s best series of the last few years. I’m simply happy that HBO agreed to let Simon and co-creator George Pelecanos see their entire vision through, greenlighting the series through Season 3 despite the fact that the ratings declined in Season 2. When all is said and done, I have a feeling this is going to be a pretty great little three-part epic forever in HBO’s stable.

Check out the The Deuce Season 3 trailer below followed by some debut images. The series stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco and returns to HBO on September 9th.